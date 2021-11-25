Sylvia (Jackson) Eaton, 92, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Pleasant View Lutheran Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, November 27 at the First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Cheri Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, prior to services, also the church. She will be entombed at Oakwood Memorial Park. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sylvia was born May 15, 1929, in Manchester, Kentucky to Golden and Frances (Durham) Jackson. She married Harvey Eaton in June of 1950; they were married for 31 years before his passing in May 1981. Sylvia was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed taking daily walks, reading, and watching classic movies. Sylvia enjoyed cooking and especially loved baking pies. She had a gift for interior design and a real eye for color and traditional style.
She is survived by her son, Roger (Kathleen) Eaton of Mt. Vernon area; her daughter, Judy (Dr. Dennis) Day of Ottawa; and grandchildren, Jaclyn (David) Burnett and Katelyn Eaton of Kentucky. She is also survived by five sisters and two brothers of Ohio and Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Harvey J. “Jack” Eaton; and three brothers.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church.
