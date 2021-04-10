Ms. Sylvia White, age 81 of Raven Wood Circle, London, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday evening at the Christian Healthcare Center in Corbin, Kentucky.
She was the mother of Crystal Rose of Paris, Texas and Margaret Muniz of Flemingsburg, Kentucky. She was the sister of L.J. White, Darrell White, Pete White, Ethel Robinson and husband, Larry, Jessie Marcum and husband, Joe and Marie Bowling all of London, Kentucky. Alton “Shug” White and wife, Betty of Manchester, Kentucky, David White of Oneida, Kentucky and Edith White of Miami, Florida. She was also blessed with four grandchildren, Katie Rose and Kendall Rose both of Dallas, Texas, Kasey Britton of Cooper, Texas and Ray Cooke, III of Paris, Texas and by two great-grandchildren, Cynthia Britton of Wylie, Texas and Zane Britton of Copper, Texas. She was also blessed with a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Daisy Allen White and by one brother, Jeff White.
She was of the Baptist Faith.
Memorial services for Ms. Sylvia White will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Kermit Fields, II officiating. Private burial will follow in the Ben House Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family of Ms. Sylvia White will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour of 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the White family.
