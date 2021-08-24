Volunteers of America Mid-States and a coalition of local leaders including AdventHealth and Clay County Public Schools are sponsoring “Take 1 for the Team,” a voluntary vaccine campaign designed to promote vaccination in Clay County.
The voluntary campaign will feature 11 sites offering convenient and easy vaccination opportunities, including all nine public schools and two private schools. Parental permission is required for anyone under the age of 18 and all vaccination sites are open to the public. “Take 1 for the Team” will offer an array of incentives for being vaccinated, including being entered into a drawing for a $250. The school with the highest participation rates will also receive athletic and extracurricular equipment valued at approximately $6,000. Every person who takes the vaccine will also receive a coupon for free Crazy Bread from Little Ceasers Pizza.
The campaign comes as Covid infections are surging in Clay County, Southeastern Kentucky and across the country. AventHealth is reporting that 94 to 96 percent of all Covid cases they are treating are for individuals who have not been vaccinated and that they are nearing their capacity of available beds. Nationwide, approximately 98 percent of all Covid-related deaths since June 1 have been individuals who have not been vaccinated.
The spread of the dangerous Delta Variant is fueling the dramatic rise in positive cases among people who have not been vaccinated. The Delta Variant, which was unknown several months ago, is now causing more than 90 percent of all Covid cases. It is an extremely contagious version of Covid and can be transmitted after only brief or distant contact with others.
Leaders are hoping higher vaccination rates will help to speed a return to normal day-to-day activities, keep students in school safe and healthy and continue to boost the local economy.
“We’re all in this together and we can all help to get back to normal and keep our community healthy and safe together. The Delta Variant is spreading quickly and vaccination is our best defense and the best way to protect our families, friends, neighbors and community. Of course this is a personal decision, but VOA is proud to stand with Clay County leaders to encourage everyone to take this important step,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.
VOA and campaign co-sponsor the Kentucky Association of Health Plans are promoting the campaign through local outreach and a marketing campaign highlighting the safety and benefits of vaccination. The campaign begins August 30 at Oneida Elementary School and concludes September 15 at Oneida Baptist Institute. Clay County High School will host a vaccination day on September 10.
“We understand that many people have strong feelings about vaccination, but VOA’s obligation is to help keep the communities we serve as healthy as possible and we know this campaign can help us to protect the clients who count on us and all of the residents of Clay County,” Hancock said.
