An artist rendering of the new field at Tiger Stadium is expected to be unveiled soon by the board of education.
Board personnel along with architects and construction officials met last week to discuss the new Tiger Stadium facilities which includes a new football field, grandstands and a baseball and softball field on campus.
The nearly four-hour long meeting was held with school officials and the head coaches of the football, baseball and softball teams.
The new artificial turf football field will be installed and completed before the start of the season in late August or early September.
The field will feature a large Tiger paw in the middle with a large white border around the field, black endzones with yellow lettering of ‘Clay County’ on one and ‘Tigers’ on the other.
An official unveiling of the new field will be held within the next week.
School officials also picked the type of turf and padding for the new field that is expected to cost around $1 million.
New goal posts will also be installed during Phase I of the project.
“We plan on having the field in place by the start of the season,” Rob Dial of JRA Architects said. “We will have to use the current grandstand for this season and will start construction on Phase II of the project which will include the grandstand, locker room and concession located on the opposite side of the field.”
New LED lighting will also be installed on all three fields.
Plans for the concession stand and new locker room will be presented at the next meeting, Dial said.
The current athletic complex will undergo renovation to accommodate locker rooms for the baseball, softball and track & field teams.
Construction on the football field will begin once the bid process is complete.
Earthwork for the new baseball and softball fields will get underway this summer also. Once the football season is complete, the current grandstand will be torn down to allow earthwork to begin.
Specifications for both the softball and baseball fields were discussed to ensure all steps were met to host future regional tournaments in both sports.
The fields will feature enclosed dugouts, new scoreboards and the façade matching that of the high school. A new concession stand will be centered between the two fields with field control on the second level.
Black fencing will daunt each baseline and outfield with a mesh covering the outfield fences on both fields.
The new athletic fields will coincide with the color scheme of the high school, according to the architect.
Both the baseball and softball field are expected to be completed and used for the 2022 season.
The board of education expects to invest nearly $6 million into the new athletic facilities.
