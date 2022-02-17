Tammy Truett was born on October 14, 1971 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Delmer Gene Truett and Dale Lee Evans Grubb who survives. She is survived by two daughters; Kayla Leeann Philpot and Hannah Olivia Cheyenne Philpot both of London, Kentucky, three sisters; Kay Truett and Linda Tyree of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, and Angela Truett of Manchester, Kentucky, two grand children, Ella Dean Rogers and Everlee Willow Bargo; nephews, Jacob and Elijah; close friend Amy Sizemore; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Tammy Truett was a General Manager of McDonald's for 30 years and a member of Slate Lick Church of God.
Tammy Truett departed this life on Friday, February 11, 2022 being 50 years, 3 months, and 28 days of age.
Funeral services for Tammy Truett were conducted Wednesday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Ken Bolin and Lyle Sizemore officiating. Burial followed in the C.D. Ward Cemetery in East Bernstadt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.