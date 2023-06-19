Tanya C. Gray age 48 of Hamilton passed away Friday June 16, 2023. She was born December 20, 1974 in Manchester, Kentucky the daughter of Linda (Wenning) Gray and the late Winslow Gray. Tanya enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandkids. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her mother Linda Gray; three children Andrea Seals, Casey Seals, Shaun (Haley) Vance; five grandchildren Ava, Alivia, Ariya, Graysten, and Harper; her fiance Chris Turner; and six siblings Jerry (Lisa) Gray, Zane Gray, Monroe (Reni) Gray, Shannon (Tammy) Gray, Lamon (Christina) Gray, and Cheyenne Gray. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday June 22, 2023 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
