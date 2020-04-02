Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 29, 2020 at approximately 3:29 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Kendric Smith and Deputy Jared Smith arrested Roy Jarvis, 42 of Elbert Reid Road. The arrest occurred when Deputies were dispatched to a domestic complaint on Elbert Reid Road. Upon arrival, Deputies witnessed the above mentioned subject take off on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject turned and became combative. The subject failed to obey lawful commands to comply with Deputy Brumley. Deputy Brumley deployed his taser at which time was ineffective, after a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Through investigation it was determined that the above had been involved in a physical altercation with another party. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Roy Jarvis, 42 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence)
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd degree (On Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
