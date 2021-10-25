Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on October 22, 2021 at approximately 9:50 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Cody Taylor, 28 of Ephram Creek Road. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones responded to a complaint of a possible domestic at a residence off of Ephram Creek Road. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jones noted the subject had took off on foot. Chief Deputy Jones located the subject, and through investigation it was determined that the subject had been involved in an altercation with a female victim earlier this date.
Cody Taylor, 28 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Menacing
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.