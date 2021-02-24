Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 23, 2021 at approximately 8:30 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with CSO Darrell Goins and CSO Jerry Neeley arrested Jordan Taylor, 20 of Walker Lane.
The arrest occurred when Deputies went to a residence off of Walker Lane attempting to serve an active protection order along with warrant of Arrest. The subject was located and placed under arrest without incident. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs.
Jordan Taylor, 20 was charged with:
• DIST. OF SEXUALLY EXPLICIT IMAGES W/O CONSENT FOR PROFIT 1ST OFFENSE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.