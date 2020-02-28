On February 28, 2020 Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff Office were dispatched to a residence on Highway 149 in reference to a fight complaint. Upon arrival Deputies located one male with severe trauma who was determined to be deceased and another male covered in blood. Through investigation a suspect named David Taylor, 26 was placed under arrest and charged with Murder.
The name of the victim is being held pending notification to the family. Assisting at the scene was Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Deputy Coty Arnold, Deputy Jared Smith, Manchester City Police Chief Chris Fultz, City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison, Clay County EMS and Clay County Coroners Office.
Detective Jeff Kelsey is in charge of the investigation.
David Taylor, 26 of Highway 149 was charged with:
• Murder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.