Mr. Taylor Feltner, Jr., passed away at his residence Friday, June 16, 2023. He was 69 years old. Taylor was born July 31, 1953 in Leslie County, KY, the son of the late, Taylor Feltner & the late, Alta Kilburn Feltner. Taylor had been a resident of Clay County for the past 23 years. By occupation he was a self-employed logger & had retired from coal mining. Taylor was a member of the Pine Grove Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse back riding, he loved horses & had logged with them. He also loved spending time with his family.
Taylor was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Taylor & Alta Kilburn Feltner, one cherished son, Raymond Feltner, three special brothers, James Carter, Walter & Raleigh Feltner & one special sister, Bethel Canada. He leaves the following relatives surviving; his loving & devoted wife, Hettie Carol Sizemore Feltner, Manchester, KY, mother of his children, Vernell Feltner, Wooton, KY, three cherished sons, Kenneth Feltner & Dianne, Wooton, KY., Shannon Feltner, Wooton, KY. and Brian Feltner & Christine, two cherished daughters, Melena Henson, Manchester, KY. and Maranda Sizemore, London, KY., three special brothers, Ronald Feltner & Loretta, Wooton, KY., John Feltner & Tonya, Hyden, KY. and Sheldon Feltner & Tina, Texas, three special sisters, Opha Woods, Hyden, KY., Katie Feltner, Hyden, KY. and Marie Mitchell & husband, Lonis , London, KY., seven treasured grandchildren, Lance Feltner, Austin Feltner, Mattie Feltner, Jake Feltner, Tristan Feltner & Kayden Hurt, Trustin Napier and Bryson Henson & two great grandchildren, Emma Grace Feltner & Darren Kenneth James Feltner. Also a host of treasured nieces & nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends survive. The family of Mr. Taylor Feltner, Jr. would like to take this opportunity to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Bluegrass Hospice for the professional care and genuine concern they provided Taylor, Jr.!
Funeral: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home, Hyden, KY.
Ministers: Brent Baker
Interment: Brewer Cemetery, Wooton, KY.
Pallbearers: Trustin Dwayne Napier, Bobby Hizer, Calvin Napier, Glenn Melton and Chad Joseph
Visitation: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home Chapel
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
