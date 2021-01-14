Mr. Taylor Foster, Jr., age 74 departed this life on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the AdventHealth in Manchester. He was born on Tuesday, November 26, 1946 in Goose Rock to Taylor Foster, Sr. and Nennie Thompson Foster.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Vonda Currier and her husband John, his son: John Foster and his wife Rachael, his daughter-in-law: Willia Foster, his grandchildren: Stacie Wallace, Shawn Curtis, Sara Curtis, Samantha Buck, Shannon Stamper, Amber Meadows, Kristin Gnitke, Zack Foster, Mandy Foster, Kenney Karoly and Laney Allen. Also surviving are 20 great grandchildren and his brother: Terry Foster.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Foster, his parents: Taylor Foster, Sr. and Nennie Foster and his son: Mark Foster.
Funeral Services for Mr. Taylor Foster, Jr. will be conducted on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Morris Thompson will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Thompson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
