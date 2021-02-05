Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 1, 2021 at approximately 2:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Patricia Taylor, 45 of Highway 638.
The arrest occurred on Highway 638 when Deputy Arnold was dispatched to a complaint of an intoxicated female at a residence. Upon arrival, Deputy Arnold made contact with the above mentioned subject who was noted to be manifestly under the influence of intoxicants.
During the investigation, Deputy Arnold located 4 baggies of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison.
Patricia Taylor, 45 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.