A Clay County grand jury has returned a murder indictment in the death of a child from July 2020.
Jordan Blake Taylor, 23, of Corbin, formerly of Manchester, is charged with murder in the death of his child Ja’Vonn Taylor. Jordan Taylor is already under indictment for the death of a three-year-old child in Whitley County in February 2023.
Ja’Vonn Taylor died on July 17th, 2020, while in the care of Jordan Taylor.
Taylor, and his girlfriend Alexandra Ward, 20, of Corbin, were indicted by a Whitley grand jury in April. Taylor is charged with murder 1st(strangulation) and sodomy of a victim under 12. Ward is charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit strangulation.
Following the death of the girl, Ja’Vonn Taylor’s mother, Shaina Begley, a former girlfriend of Jordan and mother to Ja’Vonn, posted on her social media account about how nothing was ever done to Taylor in the death of their child.
“Nothing was ever done in justice for my son, but the truth has to come out…I’m not holding it in any longer. I want justice for Ja’Vonn. My son was perfectly healthy, nothing was wrong with him…he deserves to be in prison.” …Begley wrote.
Commonwealth Attorney Gary Gregory says he may seek the death penalty in the Taylor death.
“We are looking into everything, and the death penalty is clearly on the table as an option,” he said Friday.
