Mr. Taylor Sams, 77 departed this life on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Monday, April 5, 1943 in Manchester to Pearl and Bertha Thompson Sams. He was a welder and repairman and worked for Interstate Coal Company as well as a veteran of the United States Army.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Norma Jean Lunsford Sams, his sons: Steven Scott Sams and his wife Brittany and Bryan Taylor Sams and his grandchildren: Colby Scott Sams, Macee Rose Sams, Austin Taylor Sams, Carla Leona Mae Sprenger and Guy Sorber as well as his step-children: Debby Baker and husband Eddie, Cathy Swafford and husband Ronnie, Dale Wayne Clarkston and wife Tricia and James Clarkston.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Pearl and Bertha Sams, his first wife: Jean Stevens Sams and his brothers and sisters: Bobby Sams, James Sams, Leonard Sams, Fronnie Lunsford, Joyce Clifton, Sue Sandlin and Rena Mae Campbell.
Funeral Services for Mr. Taylor Sams will be conducted on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jim Smith, Rev. Todd Hicks and Rev. Chris Roberts will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.