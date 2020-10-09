Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Reed is investigating a single vehicle – four wheeler fatal traffic crash which occurred off Joe Hooker Lane, approximately 7 miles west of London on Thursday night October 8, 2020 at approximately 8:13 PM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a four wheeler traveling down a driveway lost control in a grassy area and struck a tree ejecting the male driver. The driver was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of critical injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Victim is identified as Kevin Brummett age 19 of London , pronounced  

deceased at London Hospital.

Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Travis Napier, and Deputy Dylan Messer. Other agencies assisting were: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire Department, and London Laurel Rescue Squad.

