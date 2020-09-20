Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Sheriff's deputies are conducting a death investigation regarding a four wheeler accident which occurred on Saturday night September 19, 2020 at approximately 9:48 PM on High Moore Road approximately 4 miles west of London. Investigators report that apparently a four wheeler ran off the roadway hitting a tree causing fatal injuries to its 15-year-old driver. An 18-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Assisting on the investigation for the Sheriff's office was: Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Daniel Reed, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Travis Napier and Lieut. Chris Edwards. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County ,London Laurel Rescue Squad, Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire Dept. and  Laurel County Coroner's office. Investigation is continuing.

Tags

Recommended for you