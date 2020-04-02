County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson has signed an executive order effective immediately that would enact a curfew on those 18 and younger.
Manchester Mayor James Ed Garrison signed the order also in agreement with the teenage curfew.
The order comes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the health of Clay County’s young adults, Johnson said.
Johnson has consulted with local law enforcement and county attorney Joe White on executing the order under the state of emergency. As reported by The Enterprise previously, law enforcement had issues with teenagers congregating and not practicing social distancing. Law enforcement will also be enforcing the social distancing mandates if groups any age are seen congregating.
The order reads: No one eighteen (18) years of age or younger shall be in public after 9 p.m. eastern nor before 6 a.m. eastern any day of the week; unless: (a) said person is accompanied by at least one of their parents or their legal guardian; or (b) Is on their way to or from work or actively engaged in employment.
The order will be enforced by all law enforcement agencies that have jurisdiction in Clay County.
The order will remain in effect until terminated by another order from Judge Johnson.
A post on The Enterprise Facebook page yesterday led to overwhelming amount of public support for a teenage curfew.
