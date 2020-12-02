Tempia Fields, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, November 29th, at her home.
Tempia was born in Oneida, KY on September 27, 1950, a daughter of the late Frank and Telitha Eagle Hensley.
She is survived by her sons: Robert (Sharron) Fields of McKee, Tommy (Connie) Fields of Manchester, Jerry Fields of Manchester, Oscar Lee "Red" Fields of Manchester, and Ed (Haley) Fields of Manchester.
Tempia is also survived by her sister, Sally Smith, and brother, Granville Hensley, both of Manchester; her grandchildren: Danielle Telitha Numikoski, Samantha Stewart, Robert Lee Fields, II, Jadyn Rachel Fields, Zachary Fields, Kylie Gibson, Brianna Gibson, and Lincoln Fields; and one great-grandchild, Gage Gibson.
In addition to her parents, Tempia was preceded in death by the following brothers and sister: Sarah Mae Hensley, E.G. Hensley, Harve Hensley, Owen Hensley, and Henry P. Hensley.
In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses can be made to Britton Funeral Home.
Services will be held on Thursday, December 3rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow in the Hensley Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 mandates, all services for Tempia Fields will be private.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
