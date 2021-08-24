Effective immediately, AdventHealth Manchester is implementing a temporary no visitor policy due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in Clay and surrounding counties. These visitation restrictions are in place to keep our team members, patients, and visitors safe as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Please note these are subject to change.
EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT:
- No visitation
- Exceptions include pediatric, special needs, non-verbal, or altered mental status patients requiring assistance. All visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must wear a mask while on the hospital campus, including in the patient room.
ISOLATION/COVID PATIENTS:
- No visitation
INPATIENTS (those admitted or currently in a hospital room):
- No visitation
- Exceptions include pediatric, special needs, non-verbal, or altered mental status patients requiring assistance. All visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must wear a mask while on the hospital campus, including in the patient room.
LABOR AND DELIVERY:
- 1 support person is allowed in delivery room. The support person must stay in the room with the laboring mother until baby is delivered. Visitor will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must wear a mask while on the hospital campus, including in the patient room.
OB:
- 1 support person may stay in the room with mom and baby the duration of the stay. Visitor will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must wear a mask while on the hospital campus, including in the patient room.
PEDIATRIC:
- 2 visitors per patient
- These must be the same 2 visitors each day. All visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must wear a mask while on the hospital campus, including in the patient room.
SURGERY/PROCEDURAL:
- 1 visitor will be allowed to accompany the patient during pre & post op. Visitor may be asked to wait in their vehicle during surgery. Visitor will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must wear a mask while on the hospital campus, including in the patient room.
IMAGING, LAB, & OUTPATIENT CLINICS:
- 1 person can accompany pediatric patients, OB patients, and patients requiring assistance. Visitor will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must wear a mask while on the hospital campus, including in the patient room.
**Even if a visitor has been cleared for entry, this does not guarantee they will be allowed to stay. All visitors should use the Emergency Department entrance to sign-in. This policy will be enforced consistently regardless of any pre-communicated expectations (for example, a healthcare provider who communicates with a family incorrectly). Overnight visitation will be limited and must be approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.