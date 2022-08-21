Teresa F. Sizemore, age 52 departed this life on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, January 2, 1970 in Oneida to Ernest and Gladys (Henson) France.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Ray Douglas Sizemore and these children: Trisha (Jason) Jackson, Sarah Sizemore, Ray Douglas Sizemore, Jr., Phillip (Breanna) Sizemore, Matthew (Caitlyn) Sizemore, Emma Kylee Sizemore and a host of grandchildren: Gunner, Jayden, Alabama, Camryn, Kyle, Cailyn, Raelynn, Tristyn, Gavin, Daniel, Phillip Jr., McKenzie, Blakely. Also surviving are her parents: Ernest and Gladys France and two sisters and a brother: Charlene (Ricky) Harris, Charlotte (Jimmy) Curry, and Ernie (Natalie) France.
She is preceded in death by baby boy Sizemore, and her grandparents: Nancy and Frank Henson and Rant and Cora France.
Funeral Services for Teresa F. Sizemore will be conducted on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Don Hubbard, Rev. Paul Mitchell, Rev. James Wagers and Rev. Amos Sizemore will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Sizemore Cemetery in the Beech Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday evening after 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
