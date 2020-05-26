Teresa Kay Gregory was born February 24, 1970 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, the daughter of Hugh Gregory of London, Kentucky, and Stella Louise Caper Gregory of Manchester, Kentucky. She is also survived by one brother Robbie Gene Gregory of Manchester. She was an administrative assistant for USALCO LLC, and was of the Baptist faith.
Teresa Kay Gregory departed this life Saturday, May 23, 2020 being 50 years, 2 months, and 29 days of age.
Funeral services for Teresa Kay Gregory will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Helton officiating. The family of Teresa Kay Gregory will receive friends after 11 a.m. Saturday at Bowling Funeral Home.
