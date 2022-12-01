Teresa Rena Osborne, 47, went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a house fire. Her loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened.
Teresa was born on January 15, 1975 in Ft. Thomas, KY to Hubert and Sarah (Fields) Osborne. Teresa proudly graduated Newport High School in 1995.
Teresa was the kindest and most stubborn person you would ever meet. She never met a stranger and would have given her last dollar to a stranger in need. She had a lot of challenges in her life but she faced them with courage, dignity, and determination. She loved her sisters more than anything in the world until her nephews entered this world. Teresa had strong faith in God and had accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior as a young adult. She loved reading books by Fern Michaels, listening to country music especially Randy Travis, doing puzzles, and going to the park with her nephews.
Teresa was preceded in death by her loving mother; her oldest sister Belinda Adams; both of her maternal grandparents Carr and Naomi (Murray) Fields; both of her paternal grandparents Russell and Nellie Frances (Jewell) Osborne; maternal uncle William Henry Fields; maternal aunts Oca and Kathleen Fields; paternal uncles Hearl Osborne, Anthony Osborne, and Otis Wayne Osborne; and her faithful dog Buster Brown.
Teresa is survived by her loving father; her baby sister Rebecca Lyn (Bradley) Lewis; her nephews Aaron Bradley Lewis and William Henry Osborne Lewis; maternal aunts Audrey Farmer, Myrtle Napier, and Grace McIntosh; paternal uncle Larry Osborne; paternal aunts Joyce Allen, Kathy Peters, Linda Shoemaker, Patricia Taylor; special aunt Opal Smith; and a host of extended family and friends.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3rd at Britton Funeral Home, with Bobby Burchette officiating. Burial will follow at the Cradle Bowl Cemetery in Sextons Creek, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3rd at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.