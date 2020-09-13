Mrs. Terri R. Amos Fee passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Hazard ARH Medical Center, Hazard, KY. She was 47 years old. Terri was born January 20, 1973 in Hyden, KY., the daughter of the late, Carl Asher & Sharon Amos Hoskins. She had been a life-long resident of Leslie Co. By occupation Terri had worked as a credit counelor for One Main Financial in London, KY. and also had worked for the Leslie Co. School System as a substitute teacher for 15 years. Terri enjoyed four-wheeler riding, cook outs & spending time with her family.
Terri was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Hoskins, father, Carl Asher, brother, Kenny Amos & grandfather "daddy" & grandmother, Clayton & Lola Amos. She is survived by her loving & devoted husband, Arnold Fee, Hyden, KY., one beloved son, Jonah Fee & Hannah, Hyden, KY., sister, Jessica Hoskins, Asher, KY., father-in-law, Fred Huff, Hyden, KY., sisters-in-law, Marie & James Pennington, Clay Co., KY., Martha Shepherd, Hyden, KY. & Freda & Anthony Banks, Hyden, KY., treasured grandchildren, Arabella & Adam, special nephews, Tony Hoskins & Amanda, Tim Amos & Taylore, Troy Blevins & Noah McDaniel, special nieces, Samantha Blevins, Kendra Blevins Adkins, Laryn Blevins & Hailey Blevins. Also a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral: Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Rockhouse Pentecostal Church, Hyden, KY.
Ministers: Rev. Teddy Couch, Rev. Ralph Brown & Ashton Lewis
Interment: Albert Morgan Cemetery, Essie, KY.
Pallbearers: Tony Hoskins, Tim Amos, Troy Blevins, Tyler Couch, Arnold Coots, Michael Collett, Jimmy Caldwell & Axel Couch
Visitation: Friday, September 11, 2020 at 6:00 P.M.-9:00 P.M. at the Church
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.