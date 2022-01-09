Terry Harris, 78, of Lexington, Kentucky, died on January 6, 2022, at Northpoint Lexington Health Care Center with his loving family at his side. Born March 3, 1943, in Lexington, he was the son of Pauline (White) and Frank Lee Harris, Sr. and the youngest of 7 siblings.
Terry attended Henry Clay High School and Oneida Baptist Institute. After school he served in the US Navy as a yeoman on the USS Mount Baker. After discharge, Mr. Harris worked and retired from both IBM and Columbia Gas. He loved Civil War and Kentucky history, participated in the Lexington Follies and served as an original member of the UK 101 Boosters Club. He enjoyed jitterbugging at the Blue Moon and cheering on his beloved UK Wildcats.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Frank Harris, Joyce Morton, Gay Mayes, Helen Applegate and Bonnie Sams; two of his nephews, Tony Purdom and Ricky Sams; also, his dear friend, Gail Henry. Terry is survived by his beloved brother, John Ed (Stella) Harris of Lexington; daughters Heather (Maj. Eric Simmons, Ret., US Air Force) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Hillary (LTC Fran Murphy, US Army) of Fort Knox, KY; his grandchildren, Catherine (Capt. Kyle Moore, US Air Force), Emma Louise and F.X. Murphy II; great grandchildren, Vera and Drake Moore; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A 12:00pm service will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Main Street. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 12:00pm Wednesday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Oneida Baptist Institute: 11 Mulberry St., Oneida, KY 40972. And as Dad would say, "Go Big Blue."
