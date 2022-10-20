Terry Jerome Gilbert, known to many as “Christmas” was born July 29, 1950 to the late Robert Gilbert and the late Eva Walker Gilbert. He departed this life on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. He was a member of St. Paul AME Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories his ex-wife: Mildred Gilbert; one son: Anthony “Pepper” Gilbert (Christi) of Manchester, KY; one brother: Jimmy “Poss” Gilbert (Mary) of Louisville, KY; two sisters: Glenna Pennington (Harrison) and Margaret Word (Denver) of Manchester, KY; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Eva Gilbert; one brother: Glenn Gilbert and his grandmother: Gracie Gilbert.
Funeral Services for Terry “Christmas” Gilbert will be conducted on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Avis Thompson will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Gilbert Cemetery in the Manchester Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, October 21, 2022 after 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.