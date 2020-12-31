On Tuesday, December 29, 2020 Terry LEE Gray Jr, loving son, husband, father and friend, passed away at the age of 35 with his father Terry Lee Gray.
Lee was born on Monday, June 17, 1985 in Manchester KY to Terry and Britta Gray. He was united in marriage to Shannon LeAnn (Collett) Gray on May 20, 2018. Together they were raising their children Emma Lynn Gray and Sawyer Lee Gray.
Lee was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Geneva Holiday and his grandfather Hiram Gray. He took his Heavenly Journey along with his father Terry Gray.
Lee is survived by his wife, Shannon (Collett) Gray and his children Emma Lynn Gray and Sawyer Lee Gray and unborn child due in 2021, his mother Britta Gray, his sister and brother-in-law Tiffany and Kevin Hinkle. His grandmother: Nannie Gray, his mother and father-in-law Michael and Vonda Collett, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Tabitha and Bryan Elam, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Lee was an employee of ECE Express. Lee loved to be outdoors whether it was hunting, being on the farm, or working on the sawmill. He loved being with his nieces and nephews and was known for getting them into trouble. His greatest joy was Emma and Sawyer which was shown everyday with what a great father he was.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Emma and Sawyer Gray Scholarship Fund at L&N Federal Credit Union.
Services for Terry LEE Gray, Jr. will be conducted on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scottie Sumner, Rev. Alan Roberts, Stanley Bowling and Patrice Sumreal will be presiding. He will be laid to rest next to his father: TERRY Lee Gray, Sr. in the Beech Creek Cemetery in the Beech Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
