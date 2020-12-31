On Tuesday, December 29, 2020 Terry Lee Gray; loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 61 along with his son Terry Lee Gray Jr.
Terry was born Wednesday, May 13, 1959 in Manchester KY to Hiram and Nannie (Hubbard) Gray. He was united in marriage to Britta Jean (Holiday) Gray on July 20, 1979. Together they raised their two children Tiffany and Lee Gray.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Hiram Gray, his grandparents Oscar and Laura (Hubbard) Gray and Henry and Sarah Gray. His father and mother in-law James and Geneva Holiday, his brother-in-law Billy Webb. He took his Heavenly Journey along with his son Lee Gray.
Terry is survived by his wife, Britta, his daughter Tiffany and Husband Kevin Hinkle, his mother Nan Gray, his daughter in law Shannon (Collett) Gray, his sisters, Laura Ann Webb and Vickie Lynn Gray Edwards and husband Jimmy, and the following grandchildren: Hogan Lee Hinkle, Amanda Lynn Marie Hinkle, Madelyn Kate Hinkle, Abram Kevin Hinkle, Caroline Faith Hinkle, Emma Lynn Gray and Sawyer Lee Gray, and a host of nieces, nephews and family and special cousin, Oscar Hubbard.
His work ethic was known to all, but his greatest joy was his grandchildren. He was an avid farmer, cook, candy maker and hunter. Terry was very giving and loving to everyone he knew.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made your church or a church of your choice.
Services for Terry will be conducted on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scottie Sumner, Rev. Alan Roberts, Stanley Bowling and Patrice Sumreal will be presiding. He will be laid to rest next to his son: Lee Gray in the Beech Creek Cemetery in the Beech Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.