On Thursday, April 23, 2021, Terry Lynn Smith, a doting father of three adoring children, entered his eternal life at the age of 54.
Terry was born on April 27, 1966 in Redbird, KY to Betty Jean Morgan and Lonzo Morgan. As a graduate of Leslie County High School’s class of 1984, he went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree at the College of Engineering at the University of Kentucky in 1991. He worked as a professional civil engineer in Lexington, KY and most recently for the Kentucky Department of Transportation. Terry followed in his parent’s footsteps by devoting his time to the Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department.
Terry’s own words “My kids. My family. My life.”
His spirit is carried on by three children Amanda Paige Smith (Drew Kincaid), Bradford Morgan Smith, John Cameron Smith (Mallorie Trapp), grandson Ronan Daire Kincaid, his mother Betty Jean Morgan, sister Sherie Morgan Collett (David Collett), two nephews,Tyson Collett (Cassie Collett), Trystan Collett, and a loving extended family of relations and friends.
He is reunited with his Father Lonzo Morgan and Grandparents Daniel and Lillian Smith.
Funeral: Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Upper Grassy Branch Church, Essie, KY.
Minister: Rev. Patrick Morgan
Interment: Smith Family Cemetery, Essie, KY.
Visitation: Friday, April 30, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home, Hyden, KY. and Saturday, May 1st at 12:00 Noon at the Church
*In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Stinnett Volunteer Fire Dept.*
