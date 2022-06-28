Mr. Terry Wayne Napier, age 45 of Goose Rock, was born in Manchester, KY on January 9, 1977 to the late Justice and Rita Wagers Napier and departed this life on June 8, 2022 in the Advent Health Center in Manchester. He was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed video games, gardening, reading the Bible, fishing, hunting, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, a sister: Mamie Napier Henson; and paternal grandmother: Mae Napier preceded him in death.
Terry is survived by his loving fiancé: Denise Smith of Sand Hill, KY; 2 sisters: Kimberly Napier and Sheena Napier both of Goose Rock, KY; a special aunt: Barbara Napier of Goose Rock; special cousins: Jeremy Fusner and Vivian Angel both of Goose Rock; special nephews: Austin Estep, Chandler Henson, Clarence Henson, Jr.; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Terry Napier were conducted in the Garrad Pentecostal Church on Sunday, Juner 12, 2022 with Rev. Paul Mitchell, and Rev. Roy Woods officiating. Burial followed in the Goose Rock Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers.
