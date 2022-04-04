Tessa Brumley, 3, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 30th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Tessa was born in London, KY on September 27, 2018, a daughter of Kayla Hunter and James Brumley, both of Manchester, KY.
Tessa is also survived by her siblings: Brantley Creech, Jasmine Creech, and Chandler Hunter, all of of Manchester; by her grandparents: Robert Hunter, Sherry Hunter, Vicky Brumley, and Cecil Sizemore; and by her aunts and uncles: Mackenzie Miller, Sarah Brumley, Sierra Sizemore, Trinity Sizemore, Johnny Brumley and Michael Brumley.
Tessa is preceded in death by her grandparents: Michael Brumley, Carol Miller, Dora Smith, Bob Hunter, Bo Wagers, Bessie Wagers, and Red Miller.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 6th at the Morgan Branch Baptist Church in Manchester, KY, with Joey Burns officiating. Burial will follow at the Hunter Cemetery on Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 5th at the Morgan Branch Baptist Church.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
