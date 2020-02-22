The field is set, and the 49th District Tournament will be underway at Jackson County High School beginning February 25th. North Laurel, the defending champions for both boys and girls, will be put to the test. Below, we will preview each first round matchup while discussing potential matchups.
OBI vs Red Bird (Girls) Feb 24th 6:00PM – The opening contest of the 49th district tournament will feature the Lady Cardinals against the Lady Mountaineers. Red Bird (7-18) and OBI (5-20) are two teams that are hungry for more. Coach Kristy Roark has her Lady Cards playing as aggressive as anyone, while Coach Jacinta Newsome has the Lady Mountaineer program on the upswing as well. Expect a solid contest between these two. The winner of this contest will meet #1 seed North Laurel on February 26th at 6:00PM.
Red Bird vs OBI (Boys) Feb 24th 7:45PM – In a rematch of Monday night, the Cardinals will tackle the Mountaineers to kick things off for the boys’ bracket. These two split their regular season series, OBI taking the first matchup and Red Bird the 2nd. Jacob Hall (16.4ppg) and Sochi Onuoha (12.3ppg) lead the Mountaineers, while Austin Napier, and twin brothers Deagon and Dalton Finley lead the Cardinals. This contest will be a barnburner from start to finish. The winner of this game will meet #1 seed Clay County on February 26th, 7:45PM.
Clay vs Jackson (Girls) Feb 25th 6:00PM – Unpredictable. These two teams split their regular season series. Clay won handily at home, while losing to Jackson in an overtime thriller on the road in Mckee last week. Clay is led by all-time scorer Kaylee Mathis (20.2ppg), while Jackson’s Taya Davis (20.3ppg) leads the Lady Generals. Clay County has something to prove, as they’ve sputtered out six losses out of their last ten games. Jackson County aims to make a name for themselves and knock off Clay once and for all. The winner of this game will advance to the championship to face the winner of North Laurel versus either OBI or Red Bird, February 28th, 6:00PM.
North Laurel vs Jackson (Boys) Feb 25th 7:45PM – Heavyweight North Laurel (19-8) will look to repeat as champions, as they meet the Jackson County Generals (12-15). The Jaguars trounced Jackson County in both regular season matchups, as one of two contests featured Reed Sheppard’s infamous quadruple double stat line. The Jags are led by Sheppard (19.8ppg) and Cole Kelley (16.2ppg). The freshman and senior duo will aim to take down Jackson’s Clay Akemon (14.7ppg) and Logan Rose (13.7ppg). Expect fireworks during this contest from beginning till end. The winner of this game will advance to meet the winner of Clay County versus either OBI or Red Bird, February 28, 8:00PM.
Clay County (Boys) – The overall #1 seeded Tigers are itching for a district championship. Clay County has not hoisted the 49th district championship since February 23rd, 2017. This group seems prepared and up to the task, as they’ve faced what may be the toughest schedule in school history. Sitting at 20-8, the Tigers are primed to face what should be North Laurel in the district championship once again, setting the stage for a third showdown between the two heavyweights. Clay County is led by Jacob Curry’s 18.4ppg. Connor Robinson (17.4ppg) aims for a postseason return from injury. Evan Langdon (12.7ppg), Connor Farmer (12.3ppg), Raven Abner (9.3ppg) and Jakob Begley (3.6ppg) will all contribute heavily. Expect to see Tate Farmer (3.6ppg) and Landon Hensley coming off the bench for the Tigers.
North Laurel (Girls) – The favorite once again, top seeded North Laurel is overwhelmingly expected to repeat as 49thdistrict champions, while also being nabbed to potentially repeat as 13th region champions. North Laurel has a galaxy of stars to talk about, but you can’t pick just one. The Lady Jags are led by a plethora of talent, beginning with sophomore Hailee Valentine (14.4ppg). Follow her with 8th grader Halle Colllins (13.4ppg) and you already have a formidable duo. Add in seniors Gracie Jervis (10.8ppg) and Isabel Gray (8.0ppg) and you have four of the top 10 players in the 13th region. Don’t forget about Emily Sizemore (10.4), she’s just one of four double-digit scorers each game.
