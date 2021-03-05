A local photographer recently had his work displayed by Sports Illustrated in a digital daily story.
Les Nicholson, of Fogertown, a long-time professional photographer, had two photos of North Laurel basketball star Reed Sheppard featured in a story by Pat Forde.
The story titled, “John Calipari vs. The State of Kentucky” is about Sheppard and the lack of recruitment of in-state basketball talent by Calipari. A link to the story is at the end of this article.
Last week, Sports Illustrated reached out to Nicholson requesting images of Sheppard.
In over 30 years of photography work, Nicholson says this is easily his proudest moment.
“As a kid we all looked at Sports Illustrated’s magazine and their dynamic photos,” he said. “To have Sports Illustrated use one of my photos is any sports photographer’s dream.”
Nicholson works as a free-lance photographer for the Corbin Times-Tribune and London Sentinel-Echo. He is also known for his photography work of landscape scenes around Clay County.
Here is the link to the S.I. story: https://www.si.com/college/2021/03/04/john-calipari-kentucky-recruiting-reed-sheppard?fbclid=IwAR361jf2xhVHc8F3C4MnGyroejDBaPuZbTL4Cwbt4WuQyCd2k8aHOSA9IHc
