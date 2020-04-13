(Editor's Note: You can find stories like this each week in The Enterprise.)
Young Dennis Grubb said he only heard an explosion, then seen the windows break and smoke everywhere.
That was the way one apartment dweller described what happened early Monday morning to a two-story building located near the mouth of Ell’s Branch on the Oneida Road that most people referred to as a type of landmark building in the community.
The aftermath has left an elderly lady, Rosie Johnson, 84, listed in stable condition in the Memorial Hospital, suffering from second degree burns.
Grubb became an overnight hero to the people of this tiny community located about eight miles north of Manchester on Ky. 11 by saving the woman’s life.
After removing his family from the burning building, more commonly known as the L.F. Johnson Grocery, he managed to locate Johnson in her upstairs apartment and carry her from the building.
Witnesses at the scene said the swift action by the man may have saved the woman’s life.
Officials are still puzzled over what instigated the fire, and no one seems to be able to help them.
“We have no idea where the fire started or what started it,” said Burning Springs Fire Chief Jim Westerfield, who’s crew was called to the scene at about 4:20 a.m. “Grubb doesn’t have any ideal what started it and we haven’t been able to talk to Mrs. Johnson.”
“This was the type of fire where we couldn’t find any place that looked like the flames may have started, nor could we get to the flames to fight them,” the chief added.
By daylight Tuesday, only the ashes could be seen at the place where many folks in the community had known over the years to be the Led Johnson Grocery.
Rosie Johnson, L.F.’s wife, had lived in the store for at least the last 20 years and had continued to live there even after her husband passed away recently.
“The bottom part of the building was a grocery operated by Alex Roberts, who incidently owned the whole building,” Westerfield said. “Apparently Grubb and his family, and the Johnson lady were the only two families living upstairs.”
Little or no insurance was owned by any of the residents and Roberts reported to have a small amount on his store and contents.
The L.F. Johnson place has been a long-time fixture in the community and recognizable landmark of its residents.
“It is one that has been here a long time and I think everybody knew Led (Johnson), because folks still called it the L.F. Johnson place even after he died,” said Floyd Burt, a neighbor who was one of the first to report the fire.
(From the Enterprise archives in May, 1985)
