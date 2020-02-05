(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The 2020 Manchester Enterprise / First National Bank of Manchester Elementary Tournament semi-final round is complete, setting the stage for two very exciting championship games. Burning Springs is set to meet Paces Creek in the junior varsity division, while Hacker is set to square off with Paces Creek in the varsity finals.
Junior Varsity
Paces Creek 28 Hacker 17 – The Bears were all over the Wildcats from the beginning of this contest. Paces Creek would jump out to an early 14-8 lead with a very balanced scoring attack. Led by Drew Alveras eight points, the Bears moved on to the finals. Alex Gray and Reagan Jackson scored six each, Jacob Roberts five, and Jakob Angel three. Hacker was led by Aiden Lovett’s 11 points. Braxton Fultz added three, Peyton Roberts two.
Burning Springs 44 Oneida 35 – The magical Oneida season has come to an end, as Burning Springs defeated the Cougars 44-35. The duo of Jacob Rogers and Tyler Rawlings led the way for the Bobcats, as Rogers went off for 21 points, and Rawlings 13. Aaron Owens added six, and Jaxon Foster four. For the Cougars, Skyler Roberts was once again on fire as he scored 20 points. Ryder Salmons added nine, Alex Sizemore four, Mason Lockhart two.
Varsity
Hacker 56 Goose Rock 22 – The defending champs proved once again that they are still on top of the mountain. Brayden Fultz and Aiden Wagers were dominant in the paint, as Fultz led the Wildcats with his 22 points, and Wagers 11. Adon Hibbard poured in 12 hard earned points, while Jay Nicholson added four. Isaiah Bundy and Talan Marcum added two each. For the Rockets, Wyatt Morgan added 15 points, Caiden Hibbard two, Jacoby Gray five.
Paces Creek 46 Burning Springs 37 – A late game surge led to victory for the Paces Creek Bears, as they punched their ticket to the finals once again. Landon Howard’s 18 points were critical for the Bears, as was Maxton Gray’s 13 points. Johnathan Smith added four, Luke Alveras eight, and Drew Alveras five. For Burning Springs, Trenton Reid added 12, Brody Hooker 11, Trevor Creech eight, Peyton Collins four, and Jacob Rogers two.
The finals are Saturday, February 8th at CCHS. The JV third place game is at 5:00, followed by the JV Championship at 6:00. Varsity third place game is at 7:00, followed by the varsity championship at 8:00. Gates will open at 4:00. There is a CCHS Lady Tiger game with Red Bird for those who would like to come early, tip is set for 2:00.
