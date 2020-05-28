Many residents of Clay County still remember the elegant old Garrard Mansion. Located in the Paces Creek community of Garrard, the area named for the family, it was a familiar landmark until the early 1970s. In 1997, local Clay County businessman, Jack D. Woods, was interviewed about the time his family lived in the mansion:
....The bricks for the house were made on the property. The outside walls were about 18 inches thick, three bricks thick. Some of the bricks were red, some were black. My father, Robert M. Woods, bought the house from Dewey Asher in 1955. I was 16 at the time.
The house had a foyer that was about 12 feet wide and went about the width of the house. There was a foyer to match it in the upstairs. The upper level had four rooms and the down-stairs had four rooms. It had chandelier-type lights, four chimneys, and a fireplace in every room. The downstairs had 10-12 foot ceilings and 14 x 20 big rooms. It had a hand hewn cedar roof....didn’t leak and never had to be replaced. All the floors were hardwood floors. It had a large circular staircase.
There was a dungeon in the basement of the house. Part of the basement had windows, but the dungeon room had thick walls with only one door and no windows....Near the back of the house was a large cistern made of concrete to catch the water. The house also had a dug well about 30 feet from the house, four feet across and 35 feet deep. You could pump from the well all day and it never ran dry. There were two huge Chinese “gingko” trees in the front yard that shaded the house by day but gave off strange shadows by night.
There is a rock on my mother, Leah Woods’, back porch. It was formerly the front porch of the original house. It’s about 10 feet square, 6-8 inches thick, and was said to have been brought out of Ham Hollow with oxen. Working on the fields around the house, my mother found many Indian arrowheads, beads, hatchets, and other Indian artifacts. One day while I was plowing, I found a rock....a big rock. We jerked it up, and found a tunnel that led from the house. The opening of the tunnel was about 300 feet from the house.
After my family had lived there about four or five years, the house caught fire and partially burned. We tore it down to one level and my dad put a roof on it....
Many people mistakenly believed that General T. T. Garrard built the house during the Civil War era. However, we know from the general’s interview with Rev. Dickey that the house was built by Daniel Garrard in 1835, twenty-five years before the start of the Civil War. Also, in 1898, Anna Russell des Cognets wrote in Governor Garrard of Kentucky in reference to T. T., “Col. Garrard now in his eighty-sixth year lives at the paternal homestead where he was born and reared.”
The mansion and surrounding property remained in the family until January of 1918, when William Toulmin Garrard and Edward Gibson Garrard, sons of T. T., deeded nearly 1300 acres to Enoch Combs in exchange for 1160 acres of land on Red Oak Creek of Carr’s Fork in Knott County, Kentucky. In the years that followed, much of the property was sold and several families lived in the mansion. The following is an excerpt of an inter- view with Ira Cody, Jr. in 1997:
My mother lived in the Garrard House from 1920-1934. All through the night she would wake up and hear someone walking through the halls. The hall had doors on both ends so you could enter and exit the house just by walking through the hall. When she got up each morning, she checked each of the rooms off the hall to see who was asleep in them. That’s how she knew how much to cook for breakfast. Most of the time she’d find Armond Blair, Hoyt Smith, Orie Dobson, and Ted Eversole in the beds in some of the rooms or somewhere in the house.
The basement had three rooms. One was a dungeon room; the other rooms had windows. There was a coffee grinder in the basement about 6 feet high....
Behind the house, the Garrards had an ice house made out of thick logs. When the river froze over, the Garrards would cut ice out of the river and put it in the ice house. They would place a layer of ice then a layer of sawdust, then ice, then sawdust, and so on. The sawdust insulated the ice and they would have ice all summer when nobody else did.
They had a big barn and the Ham Hollow Road went through the barn! People would ride from Goose Rock and places on that end of the county on horseback. They would ride their horses into the barn, tie them up, feed them with the Cody hay and feed, leave them, and walk on to town to do their business. On their way out of town, they would stop by and pick up their horse....
My great grandmother, Nancy Combs, lived in the house when my parents, Ira and Dessa Cody, were married on June 3, 1920. Their six children were born in that house. Nancy Combs had lived there during the Civil War. My great grandmother had asthma and when the Confeder- ate or the Union officers came, she would hide in the bean field so they could not hear her wheezing.
The house had a summer kitchen that was a glassed-in room in the back. It amazed children that visited that the house had a laundry chute where someone on the top floor could drop clothes down a tube that ran to the basement.
The Garrard family owned all the land at Paces Creek, Ham Hollow, and more within the Garrard area.
Sadly, the Garrard Mansion was demolished in the early 1970s to make way for the Daniel Boone (now Hal Rogers) Parkway.
