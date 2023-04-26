The town of Oneida is the place to be this upcoming weekend as two-days of free fun are planned.
On Saturday, the second annual “The Gathering Festival” will be held at the Oneida Community Park. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.
The event will feature rides, crafts, food, live music, inflatables and prize drawings!
Live performances will be held by Acoustic Breakaway and Sunrise Ridge.
The free fun continues Sunday with the Oneida Car, Truck and Bike Show at the park. Activities will get underway at 1 p.m. Cash prizes will be given for children 12 & under. There will also be a train ride and numerous vendors.
A big highlight of the day will be the first-ever Chili Cook-off! Have your taste buds ready to see who makes the best chili in Oneida!
For more information you can contact Eugene “Moose” Stewart at 606-681-5830 or Mark Berry at 606-658-2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.