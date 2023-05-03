Manchester is full of interesting stories and tidbits of history that many people don’t know about.
In 2004, former sports editor and historian Joe Burchell, informed readers of The Enterprise about a little-known fact of a Guinness Book of World Record holder coming to town.
In 1939, Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man at 8 feet and 11.1 inches, came to Manchester as part of Peters Diamond Brand Shoes and made promotional tours throughout the United States.
Mr. Wadlow came to Martin’s Department Store, approximately where the 911 building is now, in downtown Manchester on a Saturday afternoon between 3-4:30 p.m.
The streets of downtown Manchester were completely full, and traffic had to be routed up Courthouse Hill as on-lookers waited to catch a glimpse of the world’s tallest man.
Joe Burchell’s father, James, was seven-year-old at the time and was looking on from his dad’s office located above the Porter Drug Store when he arrived.
“I remember vividly the very moment he stepped out of the car,” Mr. Burchell said. “He arrived in the back seat of a large black automobile, and I was amazed when he stepped out and towered above the overflowing crowd.”
The car Burchell remembered could have belonged to a Somerset shoe salesman.
In March 1993, Louisville Courier-Journal columnist Byron Crawford interviewed Waide Hughes, 83 at the time.
Hughes met Wadlow in 1936 as he was in business with his father in Hughes Department Store in Somerset, where he handled the shoe department.
Wadlow came to town to do a promotional tour and make appearances in 10 counties in southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee.
“I had a car that the Hudson Motor Car Company made then called a Terrplane,” Hughes said. “Wadlow and I became fast friends. I’d drive him and he’d sit in the back seat of the Terraplane. I took a (front) seat out, but his feet still went under the dashboard.”
To transport Wadlow, a special car was made to accommodate the world’s tallest man.
Twenty-four-year-old Suzanna (Collins) Henson and her husband Tom Henson, of Lockard’s Creek, were in town that day with their nine-year-old daughter Molly.
Suzanna, who was 89 at the time of the interview with Burchell, lived in Camby, Indiana before her passing. She recalled seeing Wadlow back up towards a flatbed large truck and sat down on it just as easily as normal folks would sit in a chair.
Benny “Monk” Smith, who was 18 at the time, also echoed Suzanna’s comment saying, “He was a huge man, I remember seeing him sitting on a ton and a half flatbed truck just like you and I would sit in a chair. His shoe must have been two feet long.”
The Somerset shoe salesman knew exactly how long Wadlow’s foot was…he had one of his shoes.
“I still have his size 37AA shoe that he gave me,” Hughes said. “I had his left shoe, and a Corbin shoe dealer got the right one after he got a new pair from Peters Shoe Company. The shoe measured at 18 inches long.”
Following his visit to Manchester, Wadlow traveled to Hazard where he spent the night in the Grand Hotel on Main Street. The next day he appeared at Martin’s Department Store in Vicco.
Hughes remembered Wadlow as a pleasant and exceptionally bright young man that enjoyed playing Chinese checkers and was good at the game.
“He never talked much in public,” Hughes said. “He also never ate much in public and never ate as much as he wanted because of digestive difficulties. He always had problems with his ankles, because of his weight—which often was near 500lbs.”
“I tried to treat him like I wanted to be treated. I think that’s the reason why he liked me,” Hughes added.
Just a short time following his visit, Wadlow died due to a fatal infection from blisters formed on his feet a few days earlier.
In Alton, Illinois, Wadlow’s hometown, a life-size bronze statue graces the grounds of the Southern Illinois Dental School.
Many famous people have come to Manchester since Wadlow’s visit, but none have literally never been bigger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.