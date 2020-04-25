(Editor's Note: You can find stories like this each week in The Enterprise on our award-winning Reflections Page.)
Love will make you do crazy things. It’s been the downfall of many of a man over time and it cost Johnnie Burnell Garrison a stint in prison.
Garrison, known as The Gentleman Bandit, was apprehended in Clay County Kentucky in December 1949. We need to take you back to Alabama and set the stage of this interesting character before talking about his capture.
Garrison, 26, had been on a rampage in Alabama before his capture. Published reports say he attained his greatest fame as The Gentleman Bandit when he was accused of shooting up the little town of New Market, Alabama in ‘spectacular wild west fashion.’
It was a change of pace for the usual courteous manner he used in other robberies. He was always kind and courteous in those incidents and even apologized for robbing his victims.
Police said in his latest robbery he shot the hat off a victim, pumped bullets into a store front, and roared through town in his automobile with over $1,400 taken, which was a lot of money in 1949.
George King, agent in charge of the Birmingham, Alabama FBI office, said Garrison was wanted for questioning in connection with several other robberies in Madison County, Alabama.
During the series of holdups and robberies, Garrison earned The Gentleman Bandit title by being courteous and very well dressed while making polite demands for their money.
The New Market, Alabama robberies are still of legend today.
He held up two general stores and first entered the Giles General Store while most of the 700 residents of town where at a high school basketball game. He lined up nine persons and relieved them of their wallets, rifled the register of more than $1,400 and locked the store’s door behind him as he fled. Police say one man moved and Garrison fired a shot over his head busting a catsup bottle over the victim.
Across the street, Fred C. Farrow, owner of the Home Supply Company, was greeted by the poised gun of the bandit and was wounded slightly by the blazing weapon of the robber as he shot Farrow’s hat off.
He took more than $1,200 from the register and fled. On the way to his car, he spied a witness and shot out the man’s side windows to his car.
Garrison roared out of town-but returned in 10 minutes. He began firing at the previous victims who were discussing the robbery in front of the store. He shot out the plate glass windows of the Home Supply and Giles stores.
Another 10 minute interval went by and Garrison came back again. This time he emptied his gun at the crowd gathered in the street.
A search of historical records showed that Garrison’s father and mother both had ties to Leslie County, Kentucky. That may explain how the outlaw was connected to Clay County.
Garrison fled Alabama and many speculated he may return home to Ohio.
But he didn’t, love got in the way of his better judgement apparently.
Garrison went to Burning Springs to visit a woman, whose name was never released to the press. He had been there for several days when the FBI got a tip on his whereabouts.
State Police Detective Walter Woods and an FBI agent went to the home on Burning Springs. The agent approached the rear of the home with Woods going to the front door. As he entered the home, Woods said Garrison, who was sitting on the bed, pulled a gun from under a pillow. A woman in the room jumped in between them. Woods pushed the woman against Garrison and knocked him across the bed with woods following and pouncing upon him. The agent heard the commotion and came into the room. They overpowered Garrison and took him into custody. He was taken to the Laurel County jail and later extradited back to Alabama.
He was later tried and convicted to serve 10 years on the robberies.
But this wouldn’t be the last time we hear of Garrison, who used several names such as John B., Burnell and Johnny.
In February 1954, Garrison, along with eight other inmates, escaped through a tunnel under Atmore prison in Alabama. The tunnel was used for electrical equipment running between the prison and powerhouse. The men had all been on a work detail building onto the prison.
All the escapees were caught within three weeks.
After his release Garrison stayed in and out of trouble through Ohio and Tennessee. It is unknown if he ever made his way back to Clay County looking for love. He died in 2002.
