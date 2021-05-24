A wide range of community partners are coming together to support a community celebration in Rawlings and Stinson Park on May 27th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “The Good Continues” will highlight and celebrate community progress in Clay County and feature food trucks, live entertainment, local vendors selling a variety of goods and kids’ activities including face painting and inflatables.
The event features free admission and is co-sponsored by AdventHealth Manchester, Volunteers of America Mid-States, Stay in Clay, Project Hope, the Manchester Tourism Commission and Daniel Boone Community Action Agency.
“We’re so pleased to be a growing part of the Clay County and Manchester community and encourage all of our neighbors to come out and enjoy, relax and have a great time. We are really energized by all of the good things happening right here and look forward to celebrating,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.
Highlights of the event will include vendors selling local and hand-made crafts, health screening and information, a variety of food options and entertainment throughout the event.
“This event is a wonderful example of our Southeastern Kentucky community coming together to celebrate the incredible progress being made. Clay County is home to so many committed and caring people helping to make a difference. I hope everyone will come out, have some fun and celebrate all of the good things that are continuing,” – Danielle Collins, community volunteer.
Who: Food Trucks, kids’ games and activities, live entertainment and local vendors.
What: The Good Continues community celebration
Where: Rawlings and Stinson Park
239 Memorial Drive, Manchester
When: Thursday, May 27th
