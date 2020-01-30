Week after week it seems the Tigers have a tough opponent. After looking at this week’s Rating the State Poll, you could say they’ve played one of the toughest schedules in the state.
Three top 25 teams are on Clay’s schedule this year including second ranked John Hardin (22-1), who Clay lost to in the finals of the Cumberland Falls Invitational 70-60; 17th ranked Henry Clay (13-5) who the Tigers meet Saturday and 21stranked Pulaski County (21-3), who Clay lost to January 20th on the road 78-73.
Tiger coach Glenn Gray says he knows his team has played a tough schedule, one he created to challenge his players.
“You don’t get better by playing inferior opponents,” Gray said. “For us to achieve our goals, we have to play top teams and that’s exactly what I did with this schedule.”
Clay has also played two top opponents in the King of the Bluegrass tourney in the second region’s top-rated team Madisonville (18-3, losing 83-57, with their only losses coming to Lex. Catholic, Collins and John Hardin, all ranked in the top 25 of the state. They also played the 7th region’s third best team Lou. Trinity in the tourney losing only by two 60-58.
Clay also played the 14th regions top-rated team Hazard in the championship of the WYMT tournament.
If that’s not enough, throw in a win over Knoxville Catholic, one of the best teams in Tennessee; the school’s first-ever win over 11th region power Scott County and two games against the 13th region’s top teams South and North Laurel.
The coach just smiles when you talk to him about his opponents.
“Night in and night out our team faces a challenge with this schedule,” he said. “This regular season has been like a tournament atmosphere for us. We’ve played back-to-back with Knoxville Catholic and John Hardin along with South and North Laurel. This is making our team better and our players are stepping up to the challenge.”
The Tigers are sitting at 13-6 with nine games remaining before the 49th district tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.