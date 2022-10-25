Volunteers of America opened their newest transitional home Monday.
The newest home is the Bertram and Joan Stivers property located on Charlie Sizemore Road.
Jennifer Hancock, President, and CEO of VOA, along with property owner Franklin Stivers, welcomed the public to view the restored home.
“This could not have been done without the partnership of Franklin Stivers,” Hancock told the crowd. “Every time we talk, he brings up the legacy of his mother Joan K Stivers. Her love for people and her love for children. Franklin has been so supportive to make this happen.”
Stivers said the ultimate goal was to preserve the home, not to make money, but to keep the legacy of his grandparents Franklin and Louise Burchell Stivers, along with dad (Bertram) and mom (Joan) and the Stivers Family alive.
“What you see here (in the home) this is what we saw when I came here to visit my grandparents,” he said. “My grandparents raised kids in this home, and all were taught to do what was right and work hard. My grandmother was a gracious reader, she loved her Bible, and she loved God.”
He said those traits were handed down to his parents.
“I consider this hallowed ground,” he said. “This place has always stood for what is right. If that house has a soul and a spirit it belongs to Joan Stivers. She came here from Massachusetts; she was a Harvard graduate and started work at Oneida. She just wanted to serve. She will love what is being done here. Three things she always said, ‘This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it’ secondly, ‘No matter what happens tomorrow, we had today’ and lastly, she said ‘My cup runneth over and I’m drinking from a saucer’ that’s what she would say if she saw this today.”
Stephanie Hoskins, VOA Associate Director of Addiction Services said for their efforts to be successful they need the support of the community.
“A lot of the women that come to us have nobody,” she said. “The one’s that they do have are on the same path they were on. They will depend on the support of our community; they’re going to depend on that support to be successful. This house is going to be life-changing for individuals. They won’t have to go back to the mess they came from.”
The home will start housing women in the coming days with up to 10 able to transition to the home.
In closing, Stivers said Clay County has a huge opportunity ahead of them.
“You have a real opportunity here, your idiots if you don’t allow Jennifer Hancock and VOA and her people work their magic. Because she can turn Clay County around, she flat can. You have an opportunity of lifetime for this county, take advantage of it.”
