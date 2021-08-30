The little town that could. That’s what comes to mind when you drive through Oneida and see many changers underway throughout the town.
On Friday Oneida hosted dignitaries from the Masonic Lodge along with State Transportation Secretary Jim Gray for ceremonies dedicated the new lodge and the new road project.
Senate President Robert Stivers says things are changing in Clay County’s smallest town.
“We are changing the narrative and the look of Oneida,” he said. “Great things are happening in Oneida. Oneida Baptist Institute has made a huge investment in this community. We now have a beautiful new post office and lodge building along with a better road. We also have a new Dollar General Store being built.”
O.B.I. has built two new dormitories and are currently constructing a new cafeteria along with new athletic fields.
“They’re (OBI) pouring millions of dollars into this community and it’s having a huge impact on our entire county,” he told the crowd during the dedication service.
Over the last seven years OBI made a $20 million investment on their campus for the following projects:
-New 30,000 square foot Boys' Dormitory and Classroom Combination Building (Carnahan-Daugherty Hall) - Completed in 2017 - $4.7M
-New 30,000 square foot Girls' Dormitory and Classroom Combination Building (Huang Hall) - Completed in 2019 - $6.1M
-New Dining Hall (Underwood Hall) under construction - To be complete in 3-4 months - $5.7M
-New Turf Soccer Field and Synthetic Track (Walker Athletic Complex) - To be complete in 6 months - $3.4M
"These projects have generated lots of construction work for local contractors and vendors. These new facilities benefit our local students and their families and we also anticipate the new track will be a great benefit to the health and well-being of our local community,” said OBI President Larry Allen Gritton.
Members of the Masonic Lodge headquarters of Kentucky performed a beautiful service to dedicate the new building that now serves the lodge and the Oneida Post Office.
Terry and Amy Davidson, Amy who is also the Oneida Postmaster, says the new road made this possible.
“This project is wonderful for our entire community,” Terry said during the service. “People could not even use our post office if they were handicapped. Our lodge was on the second floor of that building and our older lodge members really struggled to attend our meetings. This project means so much to our community with this new building and road.”
The idea for the new road into Oneida originated around 2014 when Terry Davidson requested help from Senator Stivers to fix the “S” curve around the post office. The curve was so steep that tractor and trailers had a hard time maneuvering when they met in the area. Amy Davidson said the steps from the post office literally ended at the edge of Ky. 66.
“It was a dangerous situation and needed fixed for years,” Davidson said. “Senator Stivers set up a meeting with the district 11 Transportation Cabinet. Within 30 minutes to an hour, they had us a new road designed that called for tearing down our current structure.”
Once the plans were completed, Senator Stivers secured the funding for the project.
Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said it was great to see how a transportation project can impact a community.
“Cooperation is always the key to any successful project,” Gray said during the ceremony. “This project was a collaborative effort with all parties involved.”
Gray said Senator Stivers told him he really needed to come to the event Friday, with a laugh.
“The senator told me this was a small community with a big heart, and I’ve seen that myself today.”
Chris Jones, Chief District Engineer for the 11th district, echoed the sentiments of both Stivers and Gray.
“It’s always an honor to have the Secretary of Transportation come to your district to review a project,” Jones told those in attendance. “Senator Stivers and Mr. Davidson worked diligently to have this curve fixed. It was a huge site distance logistic issue that needed repaired. We (the cabinet) worked with seven property owners and invested $1.2 million in this project.”
Jones said more highway projects are coming soon to the area.
“We are doing a lot of work on Ky. 11 and that work is ongoing in the future,” he said. “Our plan is to have this entire roadway repaved in the coming months.”
