Hello Friends! I hope everyone’s Thanksgiving break was amazing and joyful. Since this article is about tourism I wanted to take a minute to speak on the topic. 2020 has been a miserable year for tourism nationwide. Think about what all we have lost.
To have tourism, you have to have activities of people traveling to and staying in places outside their usual environment for leisure, business or other purposes for not more than one consecutive year. Even though Clay County doesn’t have tons of tourism, we actually have lots of activities and events that draw tourists. This year most of those events were canceled due to COVID. Manchester Music Fest, Shaping Clay Jubilee, Iron Cross Challenge, MMFER Horse and Trail Ride, Manchester’s Rocking New Year’s Eve, and other events have all been canceled. This hurts our county and our morale; as people need activities to release sometimes. High school athletics draws tourism from visiting schools, this year it was limited capacity so that hurt as well. Our local restaurants have suffered and we have lost some during this pandemic. Eventually, there has to be an end game to this pandemic.
If not then we will totally lose our economy and our tourism; which is devastating to all of us. Maybe the end game is the vaccine which supposed to be available to most of us in the spring. I honestly have no clue, but I’m absolutely positive that we can’t have another year of this. We can’t afford to lose more local businesses and lose our entertainment and enjoyment. Let’s all just pray that better days are coming and our economy and our tourism can thrive. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and it will be a slow process, but I think we can move forward with creating a better Clay County. Much love Manchester!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.