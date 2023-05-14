This year, my daughter was able to attend her first prom. She is a junior in high school. From the time we began talking about prom, my husband would call it “The Promenade”.
Now, he has his own words for things, so I didn’t understand why he kept saying it, and also never asked. When I finally did ask, he replied”That’s what my granddaddy Rich always called it, the promenade.”
Turns out, his granddaddy knew what he was talking about. Little known to me, I looked up the word, promenade. The word shortened today, to the word prom. I’m sure in his days, that was the proper term. Proms have been going on since the early 1800’s.
The main purpose then was for young men to show their social standing and new found manners. They were also a way of teenage girls that were from wealthy families to possibly meet her future husband! After the late 1890’s proms moved to high schools for senior classes.
It became a time of social gathering. A time to dress up and socialize with friends. Prom is one of the biggest events in towns across the United States! It has been said to be “ the best night of your life!” Beginning early on as a “tea party”, it is a much different scene these days.
The 80’s really brought the prom back with movies that hyped it up. 16 Candles, Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club… movies kids today have probably never seen or heard of. But kids today have their own way of celebrating. Covid introduced a different arrival for our kids to the prom.
A parade through town to show off dresses, suits and rides. It has continued and I’m glad that it has! As the first prom for my daughter, I can tell you that it is more than just prepping the day of. We scheduled pictures and bought a dress in January.
Scheduled hair and makeup shortly after. For months we have been preparing for the big day. So I realized that YES!!!! It is a big day! The fears that we have as parents can’t override allowing them to enjoy their day. Yes. We make the rules, but it is a day to be enjoyed.
From what I saw, our little town sure has a lot to be proud of. Kids that I’ve known from kindergarten, now all grown up and having fun as teenagers. Don’t blink kiddos! And most of all, do what you can while you can( legally of course).
Enjoy your teen years, high school days, opportunities and most of all….. if you want to… go to the promenade. If only for a moment. Teenager (noun) When you’re too young to do half the things you want to do, and too old to do the other half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.