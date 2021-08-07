(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – If there were ever an event that felt like Christmastime in August, this year’s version of UK Football Media Day fit the bill for anyone lucky enough to be covering the Big Blue.
Not only were expectations running rampant with the arrival of offensive wunderkind Liam Coen, but the void left by Covid-19 last year had all of us media types counting our blessings. Gone were the memories of half-empty stadiums, mandatory face-coverings, and zoom meetings—replaced by genuine face-to-face interaction, intimate eye contact, and the subtly sour smell of deodorant gone bad.
Although I was at Kroger Field all morning from 7:30 until noon, I know you had better things to do with your time. So, I’ve condensed the entire four and a half hours into a three-minute synopsis. Here are the five big takeaways from the media scrum earlier today.
Quarterback battle has no timetable
It’s all about the quarterback, right? New offensive coordinator Liam Coen said he wants his starting quarterback to be the face of the program. All the scuttlebutt after spring practice indicated that the ongoing face battle was between Joey Gatewood and Will Levis. Nothing I heard today gave me any indication things would be different. Both the guys looked and acted the part. Gatewood appeared strong, confident, and a bit on the mean side. Levis looked like a linebacker gone rogue. It’s going to be interesting.
“It's more important to get it right than to be in a hurry,” head coach Mark Stoops answered when asked about the timetable for a decision. “Is there a benefit [for deciding quickly]? Yes, I believe there is. There's a benefit to getting reps…You go all the way down and have four or five guys that you feel confident that could play football at this level, and getting them reps is a concern, and we will work that as best we can.”
Wan’Dale Robinson and Josh Ali are studs, but what other receivers are expected to step up?
“Expect and hope is a different story,” Coen answered when asked about his other unproven pass catchers. “You hope the guys will come in and make an impact because there are some skilled players in that freshman class who have some ability that we want to try to take advantage of.”
“Balance” is a key word we’ve heard ad nauseum since ex-offensive coordinator Eddie Gran got the boot. Please don’t get me wrong. We’re not going to see the air raid, but a key part of Coen’s offense involves the evolvement of the vertical passing game. How speedsters like Dekel Crowdus are able to learn the system and utilize their skill sets are keys to achieving that balance.
This receiving corps didn’t look exceptionally long and lean to me, but they did all look fast. Here’s hoping they can run proper routes and catch the ball.
Defense should be strong, but a big question mark remains
The Cats lost five starters to the NFL. However, their returning defensive unit includes plenty of players who got quality minutes in meaningful games last year. Seniors Marquan McCall, DeAndre Square, Yusef Corker, and Tyrell Ajian are as solid a middle core as you could ask for. We were told that transfer Jacquez Jones has stepped right in and melded perfectly with the existing team culture.
“When you’re strong down the middle in a 3 – 4 defense—nose guard, inside linebacker, and safety—you’ve got a chance to be a really good football team,” defensive coordinator Brad White emphasized. “You’ve got a chance to dominate.”
White also acknowledged, however, that the team needs to solidify that boundary tackle position. He implied that he’ll be rotating a lot of bodies in and out during the next few weeks to see who will step up and fill the void. As if to drive home that point, he held up a pencil, indicating that the depth chart in fall camp is never in pen. The sooner the next Phil Hoskins steps up, however, the better chance of a magical season materializing. Look for “defensive tackle by committee” for the time being.
Team still working toward Covid-19 vaccination goal
At SEC Media Days, Stoops was a bit lukewarm when asked about attaining the 85 percent team vaccination goal set by the conference. While other SEC head coaches such as Nick Saban and Kirby Smart have come out with both guns blazing in support of the directive, Stoops remained guarded in his approach.
“We are in a good strong position,” Stoops said when asked about where his team stands. “I feel like we'll reach the goal. But that's a touchy subject. I addressed it with the team. We're very open and honest and communicate often about a lot of things, and that is an individual choice. We'll continue to educate them, and everybody will do what's best for them or what they feel most comfortable. But I do feel like we'll reach the goal that the league has set.”
Stoops appeared visibly concerned regarding impact of NIL on team’s performance
“NIL is a major concern of how it affects our game, how it affects your locker room,” he explained, slightly bristling at the question. “For me personally, yes, I'm concerned about the way it affects our team. We've talked about it a lot. We've educated them as best we can. It does not seem to be a problem to this point…We do have people that can help them within our athletic department and compliance and things of that nature, and they are allowed third-party people to help them with that. But to think that all of these student-athletes across the country aren't going to run into some problems, then we have our head in the sand.”
Personally speaking, I’m surprised there haven’t been more bombshell announcements regarding deep-pocketed businesspeople forking up some real sponsorship cash. I’m all for the players making some extra spending money on the side, but like Mark Stoops, my hope is that everyone wearing that blue jersey will be focused primarily on their performance on the field.
Overall, the time with coaches today seemed a bit more rushed than in past Media Days. Being socially distanced from the players also made getting sound bites a bit more difficult. But after missing out completely on last year’s festivities, today’s in-person gathering felt like heaven on earth.
Twenty-nine days and counting.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. His new book, CUT TO THE CHASE, is now available on Amazon. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
