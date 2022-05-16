For months it’s been the talk of the town-the primary election. Beginning Thursday early voting will get underway to choose our county’s leaders for the next four years as many races will not have a Democrat challenger in the fall.
A huge turnout is expected as many county-wide and magistrate races are contested with crowded fields.
The most talked about race has been for the top spot-County Judge-Executive. Incumbent Johnny Johnson will have to hold off a loaded field with former magistrate and deputy judge Tommy Harmon, former sheriff Kevin Johnson and former County Judge-Executive Joe Asher.
Many feel this will be a close race as any of the four could come out on top.
Linda Smallwood will be attempting to retain her position as jailer as Mark Jackson and city police chief Chris Fultz are trying to unseat her. This race too has spurred a lot of talk within the community as all three candidates have been out working extremely hard.
Another hotly contested race will be for county attorney. Joe White narrowly defeated Jenna Corum four years ago in a three-person race that included Stella House, who finished a distant third. The two will go head-to-head this time and one must wonder where the votes House received four years ago will fall.
The county clerk race will pit current clerk Beverly Craft against her former boss and clerk Freddy Thompson. This will be Craft’s first election as she’s filling the remaining term of retired clerk Mike Baker. Thompson is looking to regain the seat he previously lost.
The sheriff’s race will feature incumbent Patrick Robinson being challenged by Randall Dodson, Clarence Sizemore and Hiram Marcum, Jr. Don’t be surprised to see Robinson roll to victory as the leading vote-getter in the county.
Another hotly contested county-wide race pits incumbent coroner Jarrod Becknell against former deputy coroners Billy Aaron Smith and Dustin Swafford.
Magistrate District One will have incumbent Russell “Rabbit” Smith trying to hold off former coroner Danny Finley and past Jailer candidate Blaine Smith IV.
Magistrate District Two has incumbent Sonya Hoskins Gray filling the seat of her late father Price “P.C.” Hoskins against challengers Louie Jones and Scotty Smith.
The third district magistrate race features seven candidates, tied for the largest field in any race. Hugh “Bulldog” Lunsford will try to fend off former magistrate Sonny Gay, Eugene “Moose” Stewart, Joe Younts, Ben Burkhart, Lonzo Sizemore and former police officer Jeff Collett.
The fourth district magistrate race also has seven candidates trying to unseat incumbent Chris Smith. Those seeking the position are; Jamie Jackson, former county judge-executive candidate Darrell Jones, Robert Napier, Larry Jackson, Ronald Henry Gibson and Stephen Brian Gray.
Five will be vying for the fifth district magistrate Republican nomination. Incumbent Ray Brown, a Democrat, is unopposed in his primary. Former jailer candidate Sammy “Bear” Gregory, Jimmy Fultz, Jerry Combs, Rodney Miller and Glenn Ray Henson are all seeking the nomination.
The sixth district magistrate race has incumbent Bill Warren being challenged by Russell Deaton and Johnny Bray.
You can find the election results Tuesday night online at .themanchesterenterprise.com
