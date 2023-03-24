The search for a new Tiger basketball coach begins immediately, according to school superintendent William Sexton.
With the resignation of coach Glenn Gray on Tuesday, the superintendent says a detailed search for the 8th coach since 1950 is now underway.
“We will be performing an exhaustive search for our next head coach,” Sexton said. “Finding the right person for this position is vital to continue the winning tradition of Tiger basketball.”
The new coach will be asked to do more than any coach previously, according to Sexton. The basketball program, from the elementary level to middle school will be completely revamped under the guidance of the new coach.
“The coach will have the task of building the program from elementary through middle school to CCHS,” Sexton said. “This position will be much more than just coaching our high school. This will require a person with vision to help build our program back into contending for region titles each year.”
The new coach will also be expected to conduct off-season player development sessions, a full summer basketball schedule for the high school, coordinate off-season youth teams and an enhanced strength and conditioning program.
A screening committee will be utilized in the search for a new coach, Sexton added.
“We will be seeking input from former players and coaches to help select the new leader of our program,” he said.
Employment with the school system will be a focus in the coaching search. For the past 13 seasons, the Tiger program has been led by paraprofessional coaches not employed directly by the school system, Robert Marcum, and Glenn Gray. The new search will place a heavy focus on having a coach at the school.
Sources close to the board of education say they’re “not discounting anything” but having a coach working everyday within the system is something they want to explore.
“We simply want the best person, with the right fit to lead our program,” Sexton said.
Kevin Spurlock was the last Tiger basketball coach employed as a teacher by the school system.
The vacant position will be posted on the school’s website in coming days and listed with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
No timetable for naming the new coach has been set, according to Sexton.
“We, our athletic director Tom Nicholson, and our principal Mike Gregory, the screening committee and I, will be working as quickly as possible to name our next coach,” Sexton added.
