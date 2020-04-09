(Editor’s Note: The following story details the life of an interesting character in Clay County’s history. Known as General May, this man killed eight people and was later found guilty and electrocuted in 1913. This story is reprinted from the Kentucky Historical Society.). You will find all three parts of this story in consecutive days starting April 9th
By: Linda Colston, KHS Library
Technician and Genealogist
The information the family had indicated that General May had been a Deputy Sheriff in Laurel County, Kentucky and had also been executed at Eddyville Prison on 27 Jun 1913. The family was interested in knowing how this came about.
The search began with a look at his death certificate. Kentucky started keeping death certificates at the state level in 1911. Since he died in 1913, a death certificate should have been created. It was found in Lyon County, which is where Eddyville Penitentiary is located. According to the death certificate, General May died on the 27 Jun 1913 due to a legal electrocution. He had been in the prison one year, two months and 27 days and he formerly lived in Clay County, Kentucky. He was buried in Elye, Kentucky which is the cemetery used by Eddyville. The informant for the ‘Personals and Statistical Particulars’ section was General May. It is a little unusual for the informant to also be the deceased, but it does make sense under the circumstances as he was awaiting his own execution. General May indicated that he was 41 years old, married and born in 1872 in Clay County, Kentucky. He did not know the month or day that he was born. His occupation was as a farmer and his parents were Andrew May and Catherine Gilbert, both born in Clay County, Kentucky.
To determine why General May was sentenced to death, a search for the case file was necessary. Per Kentucky Ancestry, the records were housed at the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA). In the Kentucky Records section, Drawer 1 the microfilm for the Court of Appeals Index was found on roll J000271. The roll identified the case of the Commonwealth of Kentucky vs General May in Laurel county as Case #41612.
The trial transcripts indicated that General May underwent two separate trials. First for the willful murder of Sherman Meredith and then for the willful murder of Belle Meredith, Sherman’s wife. Both were murdered on the 5th of March 1911. At the first trial, General May admitted killing Sherman but claimed it was self-defense stating that Sherman had drawn his gun first. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. He was subsequently sent to the Penitentiary in Frankfort to serve out this sentence. Following that trial, he was then tried for the murder of Belle Meredith which also resulted in a guilty verdict and this time he received a death sentence.
The question then becomes, ‘how did this come about?’ In looking at the various records, including transcripts, prison records, articles and other documents, a picture of General’s life emerges. He was the son of Andrew and Catherine (Gilbert) May and one of many children. He was born ca 1875 on Otter Creek in Clay County.4As seen on his death certificate, General was not really sure of his date of birth and when asked how old he was, in his testimony, he stated, “Well, I don’t exactly know. I am some over thirty-five years old. Based on the census records, he was closer to being born in 1875 than 1872. He also testified that he had no education.
At the age of 14, May was involved in an incident which resulted in the charge of horse stealing. The records show that he served time in the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Frankfort from the 17th of November 1893, at the age of 16, until he was released on 17 Mar 1896. During his trial he stated that he was trying to help a woman, by the name of Julia Jackson, who he alleged was the one who actually stole the horse. He testified that he took the blame to “save a woman out of the penitentiary,–to keep her from going…” He went on to state that “If I stood trial I wouldn’t have been proved guilty.” This incident appears to be the beginning of his involvement with the law.
On the 21st of March 1896, just days after getting out of prison, he married Louisa Hubbard. In the 1900 census records, General and Louisa were living with his parents. Per the information provided, General was unable to read or write and was working as a farm laborer. It is not clear if they had any children. There were two grandsons listed, Blaine age 7 and Charles age 3. General’s 30 year old sister, Louisa, was also in the household. One or both of these children may have been hers, or Blaine may have been hers and Charles may have been General and Louisa’s child. Further research may clarify this.
This may also have been the period that he was a Deputy Sheriff. Per several newspaper reports, General May worked a couple of years as a Deputy Sheriff. A search in Bell, Knox, and Clay Counties did not produce any results to establish if or when this occurred, however, not all of the records for this time period either exist or are available.
At some point, he and Louisa must have divorced because on the 7th of October 1905, General May married Vina Mills in Bell County. Per the 1910 Census, this was the second marriage for both General and Vina. This census also shows two children, a 3-year-old daughter, Cecil and a 2-year-old son, Basil. General’s younger brother, Dill, was also living with them in Knox County and both worked in the Coal Mines. Sometime between the 1910 census and the 1911 murders, Vina disappeared. At the trial, Mr. Gaddie and Mr. Renfro testified that they had heard that General had killed his wife. General stated that his first hearing of that was during the trial and their testimony. He went on to say that she was living. On cross examination, General stated that his wife was in Lockland Ohio and had been there nearly a year and a half. He stated that he heard from her about every two weeks and he denied the claim that he had killed her at one of the mining camps on the L.&N. Railroad just south of Jellico. He went on to state that he was not familiar with that road and had never been there. He testified that she lived at the depot in the Ely Hollow and her sister had come down from Ohio to get her and she went with her. They had gotten into a disagreement over something he read in one of the letters she had received from her sister. As a result, he gave her money and she got on the train. He was asked “Didn’t you and her leave here at a time when old man Renfro knew it and move to Tennessee? Isn’t that the last time she was ever seen in that mining camp?” May responded, “No sir, she left along the 1st of June, and I left there in September that fall until my garden come off. We had about an acre and a half of garden there and when it come off I left. Then I went to Four Mile just across the line.”
It was reported that no one had seen her since. Her children ended up in two different homes. In the 1920 census records, Cecie is found living with Major May. The only Basil, of the right age, was found in Magoffin County living with a Sarah May who identified him as her grandson. This may or may not be General’s son. It is possible that if Vina left and went to her sister’s, as General claimed, she might have taken Blaine with her. Although, one might think that she would have taken the youngest.
Based on the records searched, including newspaper accounts, General May had a history of incidents where guns and disagreements abounded. He carried a 38 caliber pistol which he fondly called “Old Huldy”. Old Huldy was reported to have eight notches carved into the handle and this was believed to be the results of a notch carved for each person General had killed over the years.
