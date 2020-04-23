(Editor's Note: In May 1967, four men drowned in the flood waters of the South Fork of the Kentucky River while making repairs to a swinging bridge at Patty’s Rock. Six men were thrown into the flood waters with only two surviving. It was an unbelievable tragedy.)
Rescue workers pulled the body of George Couch from the rain-swollen South Fork early Wednesday climaxing a 24-hour search for four men who drowned at Teges.
Couch was among six men who were thrown in the river when a bridge collapsed while an unemployed fathers crew was attempting to floor it. One of the men was a spectator who had come to watch the workers.
Among those drowned were Willie Allen, 64, of Cincinnati, OH., who was visiting the area. The others were Robert Lundy, 38, Elzie Couch 36, and George Couch, 40, all of Oneida.
Two other men, Charles Lovins, 27, of Tanksley, and Dewey Davidson, 37, of Oneida, managed to swim ashore.
Lovins, who said he hit the bottom of the river when the bridge fell, managed to grab one of the cables and pull himself out with it.
Davidson swam down the river 300 yards to shore. He told rescuers two of the other men had also been swimming.
Shortly before dark, rescue workers recovered the bodies of Elzie Couch and Allen near the mouth of Wolfe Branch, about a half mile below the bridge.
Robert Lundy’s body was found about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning near the same location and the body of George Couch was found below the Narrows about a mile below the bridge.
All four bodies were lodged against trees.
The accident occurred when three of the four ground anchors of the Pattie’s Rock Swinging Bridge gave way under the weight of the new flooring and plunged it into the water 80 feet below.
Workmen had covered all but about eight feet of the 300 foot bridge with new oak flooring. Sheriff J. Matt Sizemore said the weight of the heavy green lumber definitely contributed to the accident.
The bridge is near the beginning of the Narrows, a mile-long rapid section of the river which become squeezed between two cliffs. The river bottom here is littered with large rocks.
Water in the river when the accident occurred was about 10 feet above normal causing five foot waves in the Narrows section.
Rescue workers from Hazard, Corbin, Hyden, Middlesboro and Somerset assisted in the search for the bodies.
Local Civil band radio operators also helped by providing communication between the rescue squads.
About 3,000 local persons rushed to the area and helped search the banks for the bodies.
The Hazard squad overturned one boat, dunking two men into the river. One had to be rescued and the other swam to shore.
